Workshops for technology practitioners and senior management cover several bases.

These half-day or full day workshops cover specific areas from our services but customized specifically for your requirements.

Some examples of these workshops are:

“State of the Market” overview of specific technology marketplaces

How to go about selecting the right technology for your requirements?

Getting started with accessing your “Digital Readiness” and benchmarking against industry

What’s in a Digital Marketeer’s Technology Toolbox?

Customized workshops can be conducted for you in several areas and aspects of Digital Technologies. Please feel free to contact for your specific needs.