MarTech Masterclass
Marketing Technologies for the Next Decade
Marketing Technologies, or MarTech, is a rapidly evolving marketplace. It is also increasingly becoming complex. In this workshop, we take a deep dive into several aspects of MarTech to understand how to make best use of Marketing Technology.
Module 1: Overview
- What Should be in a Marketer’s Technology Toolbox
- Evolution of Marketing Technologies
- Global Trends and India-specific aspects of MarTech
- Key marketing technologies as we get into 2020s
- Deep dive into foundational pieces of MarTech
- Key platforms for each of the foundations technologies
Module 2: Getting Ready
- Assess your Organizational Readiness for MarTech
- Understanding strengths and weaknesses based on results of Readiness model
- Creating business case for Marketing Technology
- Key Aspects about teams and roles
Module 3: Selecting the Right Platforms
- How to select the right marketing tools for your needs
- Framework for tech and vendor selection
- Best practices in technology selection
Duration: 4-6 hours for the 3 modules.
Format: Online and instructor-led, with several interactive exercises
Masterclass Instructor: Dr. Apoorv Durga (https://www.linkedin.com/in/apoorvdurga/)
Please feel free to contact for any more details.