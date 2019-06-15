Salesforce to Acquire Tableau

Salesforce announced it will acquire Tableau for $15.7B, its most expensive acquisition yet.

Earlier, Google acquired Looker.

For Digital Marketing Technology, especially for those use cases that require a unified customer profile across channels, Analytics plays a very important part. I think of these as three important pillars for these use cases:

Customer Data Platforms (CDPs)

Journey Orchestration Engines (JOEs)

Analytics

Analytics requires data, from across channels and data sources. This is what a CDP does. JOEs act on this analytics. Therefore, your tech stack should almost always include these three blocks (although not necessarily from the same vendor).

Salesforce announced its CDP recently along with its Customer 360 initiative. They also have multiple JOE offerings (including one via am OEM partnership with Thunderhead). This acquisition adds additional capabilities (and revenue stream). I think there will be more acquisitions in Analytics space by Adobe, Oracle, Salesforce and others…

