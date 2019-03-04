Bismi Ravindran and I collaborated on this model for Personalization Effectiveness. If you are implementing personalization strategies, we think this could be a helpful framework. This model is sort of like a maturity model, with three categories and 11 dimensions. For each dimension, we define five effectiveness levels. Mindtree has made it a free download.

The ToC of the paper is as follows:

Executive Summary Introduction Challenges in delivering personalization Introducing Mindtree Personalization Effectiveness Model (MPEM) Mapping business outcomes to MPEM How to use this model Conclusion

This is a pretty detailed paper and we hope this will serve as a great resource for your own personalization initiatives.

You can download the paper here.