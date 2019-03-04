Bismi Ravindran and I collaborated on this model for Personalization Effectiveness. If you are implementing personalization strategies, we think this could be a helpful framework. This model is sort of like a maturity model, with three categories and 11 dimensions. For each dimension, we define five effectiveness levels. Mindtree has made it a free download.
The ToC of the paper is as follows:
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Challenges in delivering personalization
- Introducing Mindtree Personalization Effectiveness Model (MPEM)
- Mapping business outcomes to MPEM
- How to use this model
- Conclusion
This is a pretty detailed paper and we hope this will serve as a great resource for your own personalization initiatives.
You can download the paper here.