Financial services company Mastercard has agreed to buy longtime CDP vendor SessionM. To quote from the press release: The addition of SessionM will enhance Mastercard’s ability to help brands around the world deliver personalized, real-time offers and comprehensive campaign measurement based on robust, data-driven insights. Earlier, Oracle also acquired Loyalty…
This post first appeared on the RSG Blog.
Continue reading Mastercard Acquires SessionM CDP #martech #cx
Mastercard Acquires SessionM CDP #martech #cx
Financial services company Mastercard has agreed to buy longtime CDP vendor SessionM. To quote from the press release: The addition of SessionM will enhance Mastercard’s ability to help brands around the world deliver personalized, real-time offers and comprehensive campaign measurement based on robust, data-driven insights. Earlier, Oracle also acquired Loyalty…