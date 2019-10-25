Financial services company Mastercard has agreed to buy longtime CDP vendor SessionM. To quote from the press release: The addition of SessionM will enhance Mastercard’s ability to help brands around the world deliver personalized, real-time offers and comprehensive campaign measurement based on robust, data-driven insights. Earlier, Oracle also acquired Loyalty…







This post first appeared on the RSG Blog.





Continue reading Mastercard Acquires SessionM CDP #martech #cx

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

WhatsApp

