MarTech Trend: Emergence of Vertical-focused CDPs

CDPs are an important foundational component of any MarTech stack. But the CDP marketplace is increasingly becoming crowded and therefore, vendors are now to differentiate their offerings. We have already seen vendors specializing based on data lifecycle (data management vs data activation), based on AI and ML capabilities and so forth.

There are some who are differentiating on the basis of verticals or domains they target.

Some examples of these Vertical-focused CDPs are:

Healthcare – Healthgrades

Retail – Manthan

Financial Services – Lemnisk

Which are other vertical-focussed CDPs?

I think this trend will pick up and we’ll see more domain-focussed CDPs as well as domain specific CDP solutions from other CDP vendors.

Header Image source: ar130405 on Pixabay.