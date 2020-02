I am planning to curate a list of MarTech products and vendors active in India.

If you’d like to suggest products or vendors, you can do it here.

I’ll share the findings with everyone.

Oh, and of course, I won’t spam you or disclose any personal information (i.e., if you provide your name/email id etc).

Here’s the submission link again: https://forms.gle/9bMnBP1jxihGvSwc8

