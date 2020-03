Should capabilities for loyalty management reside natively in your CDP or run outside of it?

This is an important consideration if you are evaluating CDP platforms and have requirements to support loyalty/rewards programs.

I write on RSG blog how CDP platforms support capabilities that are required to build loyalty program. https://lnkd.in/fsTc24m

Enter your email address to subscribe to occasional updates about AltView. We promise no spam ever. Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:





Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

WhatsApp