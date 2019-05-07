Hertz Takes Accenture to Court for Failed Website Implementation

The Hertz Corporation has sued Accenture for a failed “Digital Transformation Program”. I was going thru the detailed complaint (H/t Alan Pelz-Sharpe) and it is a fascinating read.
It Seems like a “project/program management 101” level disaster.
What are the key issues mentioned?
Issues mentioned include:
- Delays in delivery
- Deliverables not as per agreement
- Usability issues
- Standards not followed
- Untrained resources
- Best practices of content management systems not followed
- Bad project management
- Design not as per spec
- Spiralling costs
- etc
It doesn’t add up
To be honest, many of the points mentioned are unbelievable.
I mean, in 2019, things like “responsive web site” or a tablet-friendly website should be a default. No?
Also, these kinds of failures don’t happen overnight. There are (or should have been) regular meetings and updates. Given that it was a strategic initiative (and not just a website project), I’m sure Hertz would have put in place appropriate Governance and Program Management.
So i am not believing everything, not yet at least and would love to hear what Accenture says.
This post was first published on LinkedIn.