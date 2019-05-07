Hertz Takes Accenture to Court for Failed Website Implementation

The Hertz Corporation has sued Accenture for a failed “Digital Transformation Program”. I was going thru the detailed complaint (H/t Alan Pelz-Sharpe) and it is a fascinating read.

It Seems like a “project/program management 101” level disaster.

What are the key issues mentioned?

Issues mentioned include:

Delays in delivery

Deliverables not as per agreement

Usability issues

Standards not followed

Untrained resources

Best practices of content management systems not followed

Bad project management

Design not as per spec

Spiralling costs

etc

It doesn’t add up

To be honest, many of the points mentioned are unbelievable.

I mean, in 2019, things like “responsive web site” or a tablet-friendly website should be a default. No?

Also, these kinds of failures don’t happen overnight. There are (or should have been) regular meetings and updates. Given that it was a strategic initiative (and not just a website project), I’m sure Hertz would have put in place appropriate Governance and Program Management.

So i am not believing everything, not yet at least and would love to hear what Accenture says.

This post was first published on LinkedIn.