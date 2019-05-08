CSC sues TCS

Another week, another lawsuit.

CSC has sued TCS for “improperly accessing and using CSC’s confidential, proprietary and trade secret information and source code to develop Defendants’ competing software product.”

I am sure TCS will respond in the court, so I won’t comment on the merits of the case.

But in general terms, I think we do have some problem with respect to “not thinking twice” about intellectual property of others. This disregard for IP starts really early. Schools and colleges don’t think it’s a bad idea to let kids use pirated software. Some even encourage it. Even big brands copy designs with impunity and there are several instances of music piracy in Bollywood.

This post was first published on LinkedIn.

