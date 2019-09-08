AltView Newsletter: New AI Book, plus news about Acquia and AgilOne

Practical Artificial Intelligence: An Enterprise Playbook

Friends and colleagues, Alan Pelz-Sharpe and Kashyap Kompella, have written this excellent primer on AI for Enterprises. The book is written for the line of business managers, project managers and anyone considering an AI project. Alan promises, “no math (is) required” to understand this book.

It is a very practical take on all aspects of AI for enterprises. The book covers use cases, how to build an AI strategy and select vendors. It even goes into the “dark side of AI”. All in all, it is a very enjoyable and easy to understand book on AI.

Kindle and Paperback versions are available on Amazon (India) and Amazon (US).

Acquia Acquires Cohesion



Acquia, the company that provides services around open source Drupal CMS, has acquired UK-based Cohesion. Cohesion is the maker of DX8 Site Builder and Page Editor. This product is being referred to as a “low-code Drupal website builder”. The press release mentions:

This acquisition allows Acquia to continue simplifying the way organizations of all sizes build, style, and design websites.

So Drupal became so complex that they now need to buy a product to simplify building websites!

To be fair, Acquia (or Drupal) is not the only product that requires additional products to “simplify” website development. For example, the other popular PHP-based CMS WordPress also has several such site and theme builders. I’ve worked with several of those site builders and found that they often end up creating code and templates that tightly club presentation with content, something that goes against the very premise of using a CMS. Hopefully, DX8 won’t do that. You can check the product here.

AgilOne Announces Cohort Analysis

CDP vendor AgilOne has released new set of analytics capabilities to allow you to do cohort analysis.

Cohort analytics is a type of analytics that allows you to create subsets of your users based on their common characteristics and then use those subsets for your analysis.

This is helpful capability. And, yet another example of overlap between CDP and Analytics….