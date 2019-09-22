AltView Newsletter: Multiple Vs Single CDPs, plus news about Quaero, Oracle and WordPress

ZEE5 Partners with Quaero

Indian Video on Demand service provider ZEE5 has tied up with Customer Data Platform (CDP) Quaero. Recall that ZEE5 also partnered with Optimove a while back. Optimove is also a Customer Data Platform (CDP).

Having multiple CDPs is no longer surprising. In fact, not all CDPs (or for that matter, any two products in a given marketplace) are created equal. Even though they might get “tick marks” for all functionality, their focus is really different. The use cases they target are different. Therefore, while evaluating products, you need to evaluate them not just on the basis of functionality but also on the basis of their strengths in terms of use cases they target.

Here’s my detailed post on this.

Oracle Announcements at OpenWorld

Oracle had their OpenWorld user conference this week and they made several announcements.

They have teamed up with cloud-base content management platform Box to allow Oracle applications to use Box as the content repository as well as for collaboration and content workflows. Remember thought that Oracle also has several of its own Document Management and ECM platforms including a cloud-based “Oracle Cloud Document Service” which is a sort of a competitor to Box.

Oracle also announced several new capabilities to Oracle CX Unity Customer Data Platform (CDP). These include new AI/ML capabilities for recommendations, Chatbot capabilities, connection of CDP with their DMP and so forth. In addition, they also announced a partnership with Deloitte for CDP implementations and services. I will soon be updating RSG’s CDP evaluation for a more detailed review of Oracle’s CX Unity. Additionally, we will also be updating our reviews of other mega-vendors – Adobe, Salesforce, SAP and IBM (now Acoustic).

Automattic Raises $300 Mn

Automattic, the commercial company behind WordPress announced it has raised $300Mn Series D from Salesforce Ventures. This funding will allow Automattic to scale up their existing offerings, including WordPress VIP. WorsPress is a very popular Blogging platform that can be extended to a full-fledged Web CMS platform. But it is not trivial, and you often need to depend on several third-party plugins, some of them with suspect provenance. Hopefully Automattic will use some of these funds to build some key functionality relevant for Enterprises.

Read more details here.

Header image source: WordPress.org

Enter your email address to subscribe to occasional updates about AltView. We promise no spam ever. Email address: Leave this field empty if you’re human:

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

WhatsApp

