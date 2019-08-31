AltView Newsletter: Building Omnichannel Stack plus news about BlueVenn, ThoughtSpot and SDL

Look for best of breed solutions to build your own omni-channel stack

exchange4media organized MarTech India 2019 conference on Friday, August 23, 2019. I spoke about best practices for selecting products and vendors for building your own omnichannel stack. The key takeaway was that Omni-channel (as well as Digital Experience) Platforms don’t exist. You have to build them. You can read more on my blog or here.

BlueVenn offers free Customer Data Platform

CDP vendor BlueVenn has announced a competition, the winner of which will win free licenses, hosting and setup, worth upto $270,000. Integration, connectors and other services will not be included and the winner will will have the chance to renew at the end of the year, at prices agreed upon at that time.

But wouldn’t the customer be locked-in by then and what negotiation power will they have? A CDP implementation is lot of effort and time, with huge amount of proprietary data modelling and stuff. You can’t throw it away like it were a free grocery coupon..

ThoughtSpot’s $248 Mn funding

Search-based Analytics provider ThoughtSpot has raised $248 Mn funding recently.

While it plays broadly in the same marketplace as Tableau, Looker, Power BI etc, it does have a slightly different approach to analytics. It uses an NLP layer to convert voice and text into search queries and allows non-technical users to run analytics and BI on data stored across different enterprise applications.

Analytics is a very broad marketplace though and products from several adjacent marketplaces, including Customer Data Platforms and Journey Orchestration Engines claim to be providing analytics capabilities. But I think Analytics/BI should be a separate independent service, that works with other pieces including CDPs. You can check them out here…

SDL Tridion’s New Release

Web Content Management (WCM) vendor SDL Tridion’s new version 9.1 offers an integration framework plus connectors for SAP Commerce Cloud and Salesforce. An Aprimo DAM connector is in the works and there’s a partner developed connector for Bynder DAM..

