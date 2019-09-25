Adding Liferay and Jahia to WCM Evaluations #cms

Even though portal-like capabilities remain relevant for building some digital experiences, RSG has discontinued covering Portal technology as a separate marketplace as the vendors themselves have largely folded into the Web Content & Experience Management (WCM) space. So, we’ve expanded the scope of RSG’s WCM vendor evaluations, both with a new review…







